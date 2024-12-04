Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 383.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,363,000 after buying an additional 749,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HSBC by 124.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 1.0 %

HSBC opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.