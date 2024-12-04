Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 105.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

