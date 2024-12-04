BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 5,103 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

