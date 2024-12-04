Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $459.27 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $469.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.29 and its 200-day moving average is $389.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after acquiring an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 155,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

