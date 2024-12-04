Townsquare Capital LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $674,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $14,766,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,448,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Welltower by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Welltower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.40 and a 12-month high of $140.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

