Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

FMX opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

