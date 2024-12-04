Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Decreases By 5.2%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 69,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCSC Technology International Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CCTG opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. CCSC Technology International has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

About CCSC Technology International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.