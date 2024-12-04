BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 783.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

