Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

DLR stock opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.