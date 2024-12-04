BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 174,307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 204,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,040,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.68.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.