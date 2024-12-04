Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 63,460 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 1,362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barclays by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 286.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Stock Up 0.7 %

BCS stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.41. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

