Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 22,575 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,575 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 185,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $223,901.55. The trade was a 17.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,055,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.