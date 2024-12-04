Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $337.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.