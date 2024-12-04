BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 388.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590,493 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.21% of Hanesbrands worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loews Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,661,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 1,024,308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 193.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 834,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 549,855 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 481.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 430,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 16,329,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,506,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

