BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Exponent were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,535,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $1,464,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,613.20. This trade represents a 14.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,065 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

