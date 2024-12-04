BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.94.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. The trade was a 27.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

