Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 104,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 79.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 142,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 176,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 162,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925,824.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,157,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,091,483.55. This represents a 2.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $458,020.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,995,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,882,820.78. This trade represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 334,037 shares of company stock worth $3,862,091. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:GDOT opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Green Dot

Green Dot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.