Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,341 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Suzano were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

SUZ opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

