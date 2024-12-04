Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 25,007 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bally’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter worth $560,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth $843,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 39.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at $26,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of BALY opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

