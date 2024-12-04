iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,473 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 283.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

