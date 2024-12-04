BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 288 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

VGT opened at $631.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $454.77 and a 1-year high of $631.81. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

