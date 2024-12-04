1,605 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Primerica by 85.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Primerica by 56.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Primerica Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

