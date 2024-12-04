BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KB Home were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in KB Home by 18.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 26.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

