Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 85,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,474,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 160,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $17,258,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.56 and a 1 year high of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.73.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

