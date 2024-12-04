Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 14,070 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MBIN opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $355.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,000. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

