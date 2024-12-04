BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.50 Million Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Viper Energy worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Viper Energy by 326.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 760,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 582,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3,200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 228,177 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Viper Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,085,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,282,000 after acquiring an additional 224,021 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 776,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth $5,856,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

