Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 136,987 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,987 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,117,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,534,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,684,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,509,000 after acquiring an additional 76,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,358,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,950,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $5,350,268.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares in the company, valued at $142,919,389.69. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 182.16 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

