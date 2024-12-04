BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 115,351 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.76. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

