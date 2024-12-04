Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 269.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,662 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $770.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

