Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Enova International worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth $242,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $2,610,515.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,670,683.15. This trade represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 17,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,531,499.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,229.60. This represents a 13.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,843 shares of company stock worth $7,496,779. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.95. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.