Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.27% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $456,790.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,028.25. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

KNSA stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

