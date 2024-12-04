BNP Paribas Financial Markets Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.36% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

IWL stock opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.28. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

