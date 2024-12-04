Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE GVA opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

