BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 405.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,197 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Lear worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear by 70.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 240.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lear

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.