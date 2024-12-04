Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 140.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after acquiring an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,250,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

