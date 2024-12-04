BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 159,572 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,572 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 319.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 220.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 71,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 40,091 shares during the period.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TKC opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.