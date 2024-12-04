Citigroup Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $96.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Five Below stock opened at $103.20 on Monday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 52.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,559,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 35,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

