Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 472.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $218.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

