Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2,061.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $7,726,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,878.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Stephens boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 68.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,508.79. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

