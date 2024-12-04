SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 111.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,877 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 488.9% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE SXC opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

