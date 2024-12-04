Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.32.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

