Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 19,623 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 54,279.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 2,616,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 569.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,678,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,277,000 after purchasing an additional 375,822 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles
In related news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 21,080 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $370,164.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,066.28. This trade represents a 24.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,845 shares of company stock worth $3,774,234 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Knowles Stock Performance
Shares of KN stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.26.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Knowles Profile
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
