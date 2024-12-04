Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 19,623 Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 54,279.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 2,616,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 569.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,678,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,277,000 after purchasing an additional 375,822 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 21,080 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $370,164.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,066.28. This trade represents a 24.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,845 shares of company stock worth $3,774,234 in the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.44. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

