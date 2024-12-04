BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 3,932 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 101.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

Woodward Trading Up 1.6 %

WWD opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 7,913 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $1,385,803.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,921.43. The trade was a 40.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 47,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,604 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.