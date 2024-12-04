Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

