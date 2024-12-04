Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2,386.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 165,155 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4,189.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,997,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,055.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $186.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $161.54 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.12.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.08). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $466.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LANC

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.