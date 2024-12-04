Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,521 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 3,019 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $272,736.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,700. The trade was a 37.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $4,402,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,255 shares of company stock worth $12,686,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

