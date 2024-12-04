BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.23% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

