3,416 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $118.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.