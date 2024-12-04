B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,810 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 21.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 9.6% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BTG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
