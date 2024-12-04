BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 127,596 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2,430.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.46% of Forward Air worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 62.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

FWRD stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

